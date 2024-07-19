God is great.. Is this present current trend?

Usually heroes are gods to fans.. Fans to heroes, audience.. Gods of audience.. these are the words heard in the industry. But now if movies are made on Gods.. Blockbuster hits. The same trend is running in the industry now. Films were made on epics Ramayana and Maha Bharata. Now the same trend is running again. Demand for socio fantasy films has increased.

Even if God is shown on the screen once, the collections of the movie are going crazy. Whether you take Akhandani, take Hanuman, or take the recent Kalki, there is no need to say which trend is going on now. If a movie comes out with a movie that shows devotion to God, a story and stories that show the power of God, then the box office will shake.

Some such films are still lined up in Tollywood. Akhanda 2 is coming. Kalki 2 is coming anyway. Anasuya starrer Ari is also coming. This Ari movie directed by Jayashankar of super hit film Paper Boy is ready for release. It seems that Krishna is the main character in this. Ari has made a movie on the concept of Arishadvarga which has not been touched till now. It is said that the scene showing Krishna at the end of this movie gives goose bumps. It is known that Vishwambhara socio fantasy coming next year. Jai Hanuman is on the sets. Nikhil Syambhu and Karthikeya 3 also seem to revolve around divine devotion.







