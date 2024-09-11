Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films

Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo, played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cinema. Their films, particularly Sholay, were instrumental in turning Amitabh Bachchan into one of the country’s biggest movie stars, largely through his iconic “Angry Young Man” roles. In a candid interview on the SAM YouTube channel, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar reminisced about how the transition from Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan marked a turning point in Bollywood.

Javed Akhtar recounted a time when Rajesh Khanna was the heartthrob of the nation. "Those were the times when a child born in India would say ‘Rajesh Khanna’ first and then ‘mumma, papa’," Javed said. Khanna, known as the ‘First Superstar’ of Bollywood, dominated the industry with his charm and magnetic screen presence. However, his reign was relatively short-lived.

As Khanna rose to stardom, his increasing entourage of yes-men and sycophants made collaboration challenging. "We realized it would be difficult to work together," Javed said, explaining the reasons behind their parting. This opened a door for a new talent to rise—Amitabh Bachchan.

At the time, Amitabh Bachchan was not the superstar he is today. But Salim-Javed saw something in him that others didn’t. “The kind of films that we were writing... were much more suitable for an actor like Amitabh Bachchan,” Javed explained. Although he wasn’t yet a household name, Bachchan's raw talent and intensity made him the perfect fit for their characters, particularly Vijay—an iconic role that would forever be associated with the actor.

Javed highlighted how working with actors like Amitabh Bachchan or Dilip Kumar gave them the confidence to push the boundaries of their scripts. "You give him any line and he’ll make it natural," he said, praising Amitabh's ability to carry a scene effortlessly.

Salim-Javed wrote some of the most memorable scripts in Bollywood, from Sholay to Don and Deewaar, many of which had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Their collaboration with him resulted in films that have stood the test of time, defining an era of Indian cinema. Javed explained, “If you’re working with actors like Amitabh Bachchan... you can put the weight on the actor, and the actor will carry it.”

Despite their success, the iconic duo eventually parted ways. In a recent interview with NDTV, Salim Khan revealed that Javed Akhtar had expressed a desire to split, a decision that left many shocked. Salim mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan was the one person who could have prevented the split.