I listen to her inner voice and make decision: Deepika Padukone amid controversy

After her dramatic exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, actress Deepika Padukone has finally spoken out, choosing poise over provocation. In an interview following the controversy, Deepika opened up about how she navigates difficult situations, stating, “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful and authentic. Whenever I am faced with complicated situations, I always listen to my inner voice and make decisions and stand by them. That really gives me a lot of peace when I feel most in equilibrium.”

Her statement comes amidst a heated wave of speculation and backlash. While many fans lauded her for standing her ground, others accused her of promoting “fake feminism,” questioning her motives behind the sudden walkout from the film.

A day prior, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media in what seemed to be a thinly veiled response to the actress. Though he didn’t name her directly, the message was loud and clear. “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA between us,” he wrote. “But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are… Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

The filmmaker, clearly miffed by the turn of events, concluded with sharp words: “You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” adding the hashtag #dirtyPRgames to his tweet.

The situation continues to divide the internet, with both the actor’s loyal supporters and critics passionately defending their perspectives. As of now, neither party has made any formal clarifications beyond their cryptic public statements.

With Spirit still in development and the dust yet to settle, all eyes remain on how the industry — and the audience — respond to this high-profile fallout.