Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra Bring Param Sundari Energy to Gaurav Gupta’s First Bridal Couture Show

The runway was nothing short of cinematic as the “Param Sundari” stars walked hand-in-hand, embodying the perfect fusion of timeless heritage and contemporary flair.

In a dazzling celebration of love, ritual, and reinvention, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra turned heads as the showstoppers for Gaurav Gupta’s first-ever bridal couture showcase in Mumbai. The designer unveiled his latest masterpiece, Quantum Entanglement, a collection that reimagines the traditional Indian bride and groom for the present and future.

Janhvi’s bridal moment Having previously walked for Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week in 2023, Janhvi returned to the runway in a look that was pure modern bridal fantasy. She wore a heavily embroidered lehenga paired with an off-shoulder blouse, topped with a delicate veil edged in intricate embroidery. The ensemble’s most striking detail was the iconic Gaurav Gupta infinity logo, meticulously embellished on the lehenga’s waistband. Her understated yet luminous glam, paired with contemporary kalires , offered a refreshing twist on bridal tradition, celebrating the elegance and individuality of the modern Indian bride.

Sidharth’s regal complement Sidharth Malhotra perfectly matched Janhvi’s ethereal presence in an ivory sherwani adorned with tonal embroidery. Draped with an ivory shawl, his look exuded royal opulence while maintaining a sleek, contemporary edge—ideal for the modern Indian groom.

A couture homecoming Marking his most rooted collection to date, Gupta described Quantum Entanglement as a year in the making—a deliberate creative pause from the Paris Haute Couture calendar to focus on something deeply intimate: a return to home and heritage. Each piece was envisioned as a future heirloom, carrying ancestral memory while reflecting the voice of a new generation. The collection showcased handwoven Banarasi brocades, antique zardosi embroidery, and Chantilly lace sourced from historic French mills, weaving together craft, legacy, and innovation.

Star-studded celebration The event drew a glittering crowd of Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Disha Patani, Nitanshi Goel, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kiran Rao, Anshula Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. The audience witnessed not just a fashion show, but an artistic statement that set the tone for the upcoming wedding season.

Global impact, Indian heart Gaurav Gupta has long been celebrated on global platforms, with his creations worn by icons like Beyoncé, Shakira, Cardi B, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Katy Perry, Joey King, and Taraji P. Henson. Yet this showcase reaffirmed that his deepest inspiration still draws from the traditions, rituals, and evolving spirit of India.

By blending heritage craftsmanship with imaginative silhouettes, Gupta’s first bridal couture show was more than a debut—it was a bridge between the past and the future, between the universal language of love and the infinite possibilities of design.