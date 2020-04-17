Just Married: Nikhil Kumarswamy And Revathi At Ramanagara Farmhouse

Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to his fiancee Revathi in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family members of the couple. Owing to the lockdown imposed across the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the gowdas decided to keep it low key.

However, with social distancing and lockdown being order of the day, we hear that they had set up a thermal screening for all their guests at their family guest house in Ramanagara, Mysore Road.

Since both Nikhil and Revathi hail from political families, guests could not be restricted much. However, as per reports there were not more than 75 guests at Nikhil's wedding.

While speculation was rife that the wedding could be postponed in the wake of the virus outbreak, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that they will go ahead with the wedding as usual but will take precautions to ensure there's no violation.

Here's wishing Nikhil and Revathi a very happy married life.