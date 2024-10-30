‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi

Nishadh Yusuf, a well-known editor in Malayalam cinema, was found dead early Wednesday, October 30. His body was discovered in his apartment in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, around 2 am. Police have begun an investigation, but the cause of death remains unknown. Nishadh was 43 years old.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union confirmed Nishadh’s passing on its official Facebook page. The union posted a photo of Nishadh, stating, “The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema, is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."

The news of his passing has shocked fans and colleagues in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Known for his exceptional editing skills, Nishadh was respected for his influence in modernizing Malayalam cinema.

A native of Harippad, Nishadh’s work includes acclaimed films such as Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. His upcoming project, ‘Kanguva,’ directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, is set for a grand release on November 14. Other projects include Bazooka with Mammootty and Suriya’s film with director-actor RJ Balaji.

In 2022, Nishadh Yusuf won the Kerala State Award for Best Editor for ‘Thallumaala.’ He leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.