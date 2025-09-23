‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ trailer shatters records

The much-anticipated prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the internet by storm with its trailer launch. Rebel Star Prabhas unveiled the Telugu version, while Hrithik Roshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Siva Karthikeyan released it in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil respectively, making it a pan-India event.

The trailer transported audiences back into the mystical world of Kantara, promising a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Within 24 hours of release, it set a new benchmark by clocking 107 million digital views and 3.4 million likes across multiple languages.

Rukmini Vasanth plays a princess opposite Rishab Shetty, while Gulshan Devaiah takes on a pivotal role. Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, the film is being mounted as a visual spectacle with Arvind S Kashyap handling cinematography and Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music. The film is bankrolled by Hombale Films, known for their ambitious and grand productions.

Viewers and critics alike have been praising the trailer’s scale, visuals, and technical finesse. Discussions around its rich production values have further heightened the anticipation. With expectations soaring after the trailer release, audiences are eagerly counting down to the film’s global premiere.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.