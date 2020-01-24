New Poster From 'FIR'

Most of you might know what FIR stands for why it is filed??? Yes… It is related to Police case and filed to submit the case sheet. But now, every movie buff needs to be ready to witness the on-screen FIR.

This Kollywood movie has made us an eye on it with its interesting title and cast too. The ace director Gautam Vasudev Menon who is known for his love stories has been roped in to play an important role in this movie.

This Manu Anand directorial has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica in lead roles. This movie is touted to be a mystery genre one which revolves around a Muslim girl with a series of unfortunate events lined up in her life.

This is a debut film for Manu Anand who was an assistant of Gautam Vasudev Menon. This bond made him join the cast of FIR. We need to wait and watch whether this pair impresses the audience or not.

The teaser of this action-packed thriller will be out in two days i.e on 26th January, on the occasion of Republic Day… Have a look at the official tweet!

This image has the title logo and shows off that only 2 days are left for the release of the teaser. This movie is being produced by Vishnu Vishal under VV Studioz banner.

