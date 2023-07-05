Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot

Live
Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the period action drama “Ponniyin Selvan 2.” His next release is “Thangalaan,” a period action drama directed by Pa Ranjith. There are some solid expectations around the movie.
Now, the latest news is that Vikram took to his Twitter profile and revealed that the film’s shoot had been wrapped up. Vikram wrote, “It’s a wrap. What a journey!! Worked with some of the most amazing people and had some of the most evocative experiences as an actor.”
Vikram revealed that it took 118 days to complete the shoot. The actor seems to be highly confident about the movie. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in this flick, which is said to be based on a real-life incident that happened in Kolar Gold Fields. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy played key roles in this film, mounted on a large canvas by Neelam Productions and Studio Green. GV Prakash Kumar took over music responsibilities of the film.