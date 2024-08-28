SJ Suryah Praises Dhanush's New Song from 'NEEK'

Dhanush's third directorial film, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is set to release soon, and fans are eagerly waiting for its first single, "Golden Sparrow," which will be out on August 30, 2024. The song is special because it has lyrics by Arivu and a hook line written by Dhanush's elder son, Yatra. Dhanush and actress Priyanka Mohan, who are both part of the film, feature in the song.

Actor SJ Suryah, who recently starred with Dhanush in the film Raayan, saw the visuals of "Golden Sparrow" and couldn't stop praising it. He shared on social media, "I had the privilege to watch the song with Dhanush sir and Priyanka Mohan. It's a very cute song, and Dhanush sir did a great job getting a charming dance performance from Priyanka as a young maami. It's addictive with simple and stylish dance steps. She really rocked in that song!" He also complimented Yatra for his part in writing the song, calling it "amazing."

Priyanka Mohan responded to Suryah's compliments by thanking him, saying, "Sir! Thank you very, very much! It means a lot coming from you!"

Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam features an ensemble cast including Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Warrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. The music is composed by GV Prakash, adding to the excitement.

