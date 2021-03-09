Thala Ajith Reveals His Multifaceted Personality, Yet Again!

Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith is a multifaceted personality and a powerhouse of talent. He has earned recognition for himself in many other fields other than the Cinema industry. The actor has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu and other States.

His passion includes Car racing, Bike racing, Cycling and other sports activities. Usually, we see celebrities attending sports events as guests during prize distribution and other functions. But now, we hear that Ajith himself has won about six gold medals in 46th state level Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting competition!

Fans, who are overwhelmed with this achievement of their favourite star, have been congratulating him on the social media together with sharing the photos of the actor receiving gold medals. These posts have gone viral on social media.

Recently, Ajith was caught by the cameras while he was riding a cycle in Hyderabad roads after finishing his bike race. We believe that the actor has covered more than 30,000 kilometres by cycling.

Recently, the actor was seen more at Rifle clubs while he was practicing rifle shooting. Earlier also, Thala Ajith had participated in this competition during the year 2019.

Coming to his movies Ajith is currently working in the movie "Vaalimai". Though the movie went to sets two years ago, the movie is yet to get completed. We hear that most of the portions of this movie have been completed. The team is now about to commence post production works.