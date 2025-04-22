Mahesh Babu Summoned by ED in Hyderabad Real Estate Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu has been called by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 28. This is part of a money laundering investigation involving two Hyderabad real estate companies—Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group. These companies are accused of cheating buyers by selling illegal plots, reselling the same land to others, and making false promises.

Mahesh Babu promoted projects by Sai Surya Developers and was paid ₹5.9 crore—₹3.4 crore by cheque and ₹2.5 crore in cash.

The ED suspects the cash might be from illegal sources. Many people invested in these projects because they trusted Mahesh Babu. He is not accused of being part of the scam, but officials are checking the money he received.

On April 16, the ED searched the offices of the companies and found documents and cash. The papers showed nearly ₹100 crore was moved through suspicious deals. Some money may have gone to celebrities who promoted the projects. The ED is now preparing to seize properties bought with the illegal money.