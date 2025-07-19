Mahesh Babu to perform all his own stunts in SSMB 29!

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly-anticipated project with master filmmaker SS Rajamouli is creating major buzz in film circles, even as the team maintains secrecy about plot details. While only a couple of shooting schedules have been confirmed, fresh reports suggest that Mahesh is going all out for the film — performing all his stunts himself without the aid of a body double.

Known for taking on physically demanding roles, Mahesh has always preferred doing his own stunts, and this upcoming African adventure drama is no exception. The team has already shot some intense action scenes with the actor, ensuring tight security and medical support on set to prioritize safety.

Set against a rugged African backdrop, the film is expected to be filled with action-heavy sequences, and Mahesh’s hands-on approach promises an extra layer of realism and grit to the visuals. Adding to the excitement, reports reveal that Mahesh has also completed shooting a special solo dance number on an elaborate market set erected on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In another exciting update, Priyanka Chopra — who plays the female lead — will reportedly showcase the traditional Mayurbhanj Chhau dance, adding cultural depth to the narrative.

Though the filmmakers have remained tight-lipped, a press conference is expected soon. Fans are hopeful that new details, including a teaser or poster, may be unveiled around Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9th.

With Rajamouli’s vision and Mahesh’s commitment, this untitled project promises to be a cinematic spectacle.