Manchu Lakshmi’s ‘Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy’ stars streaming on Amazon Prime

After a significant break from the screen, Manchu Lakshmi makes a striking comeback with the action-crime thriller Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy. Known for choosing roles with depth and uniqueness, the actress takes on the challenging role of CI Daksha, leading the audience through a high-stakes murder investigation.

Produced under her home banner, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, by Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Prasanna, the film is directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla. The ensemble cast includes Samuthirakani, Viswant Duddumpudi, Malayalam actor Siddique, and Chaitra Shukla, with Mohan Babu also playing a pivotal role.

The plot revolves around a biotech company led by the powerful businessman Balaram Verma (Siddique), where unethical human experiments and mysterious murders shake Hyderabad. As the police struggle to crack the case, CI Daksha (Manchu Lakshmi) steps in to uncover the shocking truths. The investigation introduces unexpected twists, including the roles of Ayurvedic doctor Mithila (Chaitra Shukla) and psychology professor Dr. Vishwamitra (Mohan Babu), adding layers of suspense and intrigue.

Manchu Lakshmi delivers a powerful performance, balancing intelligence, determination, and emotional depth. Mohan Babu’s commanding presence further strengthens the narrative. The film stands out for its high-octane action sequences, thrilling elements, and tense suspenseful backdrop, keeping viewers engaged from start to finish.

Now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy has already garnered attention for its gripping storyline and strong performances. The film marks an impressive return for Manchu Lakshmi, reaffirming her ability to shine in intense, layered roles while delivering a complete cinematic experience for thriller enthusiasts.