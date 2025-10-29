‘Mass Jathara’ set for a grand release on Oct 31; Suriya graces pre-release event

The highly anticipated film Mass Jathara, starring Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 31. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film promises to be a full-fledged mass entertainer.

A massive pre-release event was held on Tuesday, with Tamil superstar Suriya attending as the chief guest. Expressing his admiration, Suriya said, “Meeting Ravi Teja garu feels like a fanboy moment. He’s the definition of energy and has been entertaining audiences for decades, just like Rajinikanth garu and Amitabh Bachchan.” He wished the team great success, calling Mass Jathara “a festival beginning October 31.”

Ravi Teja described the film as a stylish mass entertainer, praising the music by Bheems Ceciroleo, visuals by DOP Vidu Ayan, and fights choreographed by Venkat and Prithvi. He added, “This film will entertain everyone — that’s my promise.”

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu thanked Ravi Teja for his faith, saying, “He believed in me like a mentor. Every actor has given their best — Rajendra Prasad garu’s role will surprise audiences, and Sreeleela’s Tulasi will connect deeply.”

Sreeleela shared, “After Dhamaka, I’ve climbed another step with Ravi Teja garu. Mass Jathara will take me even higher.”