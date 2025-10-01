‘Mass Jathara’ to hit theatres on Oct 31; vintage vibes promised

The much-anticipated mass entertainer Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is officially set to release on October 31, 2025. Promising vintage vibes and a full-on commercial setup, the film aims to deliver a complete mass festival experience for audiences across theatres.

To announce the new release date, the makers released a fun video featuring Ravi Teja and Hyper Aadi. Hyper Aadi humorously pokes fun at the multiple delays since Sankranthi 2025, Summer Holidays, and Vinayaka Chavithi, while Ravi Teja cleverly responds to each reason behind the postponements. The video highlights the film’s fun tone and hints at the energetic performance fans can expect from the Mass Maharaja.

So far, the team has unveiled a teaser and two high-voltage songs, both receiving rave responses. The tracks, composed by chart-topping Bheems Ceciroleo, have gone viral, resonating with the mass audience thanks to their pulsating beats and infectious energy. The Ravi Teja–Sreeleela pairing is already creating excitement, with expectations high for their on-screen chemistry to light up the box office.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu has crafted the film with a sharp commercial sensibility, showcasing Ravi Teja in his signature energetic avatar. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna brings vibrant visuals, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensures precise cuts that amplify the film’s mass appeal.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios—names synonymous with back-to-back blockbusters—Mass Jathara promises to deliver a high-octane festival entertainer that will thrill fans when it hits screens this October 31.