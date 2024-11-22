Mechanic Rocky Review: Thrilling Action Film with Twists and Great Performances

Mechanic Rocky is a film starring Vishwak Sen as Rocky, a mechanic who runs a driving school with his father.

The story starts when a local don tries to take over Rocky's land. To save his school, Rocky needs ₹40 lakhs.

While dealing with this, he discovers that his father had an insurance policy worth ₹2 crores, but someone else is listed as the beneficiary. Rocky decides to find out who this person is and why they are involved.

Vishwak Sen delivered a powerful performance as Rocky. He excelled in the emotional and intense moments. The film picks up pace in the second half, filled with unexpected twists and thrilling action. Director Ravi Teja Mullapudi had done a great job keeping the movie fast-paced and engaging.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath both have done a great job. Meenakshi plays an engaging character, while Shraddha impressed with her acting.

Raghu, known from MTV Roadies, does a great job as a tough cop.

The music for the film was composed by Jakes Bejoy. The music is enjoyable and the background score adds to the excitement of the film. The cinematography by Manojh Reddy stands out, particularly in the action scenes and the beautiful views of Hyderabad.

Overall, Mechanic Rocky is an exciting film full of action, suspense, and great performances. It is worth watching if you like thrilling movies with unexpected twists.