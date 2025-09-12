Mirai Day 1 Box Office Collection: ₹3.47 Cr India Net

Mirai made a strong debut at the box office, earning an estimated ₹3.47 Cr India net across all languages, as reported by Sacnilk.

Day 1 India Net Collection:

Total: ₹3.47 Cr

Day 1 Occupancy by Language (Sept 12, 2025)

Hindi (2D): Overall 5.55%

Morning Shows: 5.55%

Top Regions: Mumbai 7%, NCR 6%, Pune 8%, Bengaluru 11%

Telugu (2D): Overall 56.20%

Morning Shows: 56.20%

Top Regions: Hyderabad 79%, Guntur 91%, Vizag 87%, Vijayawada 76%

Tamil (2D): Overall 15.73%

Morning Shows: 15.73%

Top Regions: Chennai 17%, Salem 30%, Pondicherry 21%, Coimbatore 20%

Kannada (2D): Overall 4.33%

Morning Shows: 4.33%

Top Regions: Bengaluru 5%, Shivamogga 6%, Kundapura 10%

Malayalam (2D): Overall 10.33%

Morning Shows: 10.33%

Top Regions: Kollam 100%, Trivandrum 4%

Mirai has attracted audiences on its opening day. For the latest Tollywood box office updates, stay tuned.

Note: Collections are estimated from multiple sources and as reported by Sacnilk. Figures may be updated and are not final.