Mirai Day 1 Box Office Collection: ₹3.47 Cr India Net
Highlights
Check out Mirai first-day box office collection and occupancy update. As reported by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹3.47 Cr India net, with strong performance in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam theaters.
Mirai made a strong debut at the box office, earning an estimated ₹3.47 Cr India net across all languages, as reported by Sacnilk.
Day 1 India Net Collection:
- Total: ₹3.47 Cr
Day 1 Occupancy by Language (Sept 12, 2025)
Hindi (2D): Overall 5.55%
- Morning Shows: 5.55%
- Top Regions: Mumbai 7%, NCR 6%, Pune 8%, Bengaluru 11%
Telugu (2D): Overall 56.20%
- Morning Shows: 56.20%
- Top Regions: Hyderabad 79%, Guntur 91%, Vizag 87%, Vijayawada 76%
Tamil (2D): Overall 15.73%
- Morning Shows: 15.73%
- Top Regions: Chennai 17%, Salem 30%, Pondicherry 21%, Coimbatore 20%
Kannada (2D): Overall 4.33%
- Morning Shows: 4.33%
- Top Regions: Bengaluru 5%, Shivamogga 6%, Kundapura 10%
Malayalam (2D): Overall 10.33%
- Morning Shows: 10.33%
- Top Regions: Kollam 100%, Trivandrum 4%
Mirai has attracted audiences on its opening day. For the latest Tollywood box office updates, stay tuned.
Note: Collections are estimated from multiple sources and as reported by Sacnilk. Figures may be updated and are not final.
