Mohan Babu’s intriguing FL from ‘The Paradise’ unveiled; set to lock horns with Nani

The Paradise, one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films, continues to fuel excitement with every update. After Nani’s powerful transformation as ‘Jadal’ created a sensation, the makers have now revealed another major surprise—veteran star Mohan Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist, ‘Shikanja Maalik.’

Director Srikanth Odela, known for his meticulous craft, has brought Mohan Babu back to the big screen in a role designed to revive his vintage aura. Reportedly, the legendary actor was instantly captivated by the character and impressed by the director’s vision. Enthusiastically embracing the role, Mohan Babu was said to have become a fan of Odela’s storytelling after hearing the script.

The makers have unveiled his striking look, which embodies intensity, charisma, and a commanding presence. With dialogues and mannerisms tailored to his trademark style, fans can expect the ‘Dialogue King’ to deliver a powerful performance reminiscent of his iconic screen legacy. His role as ‘Shikanja Maalik’ promises to be one of the film’s biggest highlights, offering audiences a never-before-seen avatar.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas and set to music by Anirudh Ravichander, The Paradise is shaping up as a grand cinematic spectacle. Scheduled for release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages—including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish—the film aims to position Indian cinema on a truly global stage.