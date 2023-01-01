Nani Teams Up With Mrunal Thakur For His 30th Movie And Drops A Beautiful Glimpse On The Occasion Of The New Year…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is now in the best phase of his career. His last movie Ante Sundaraniki bagged a decent hit while his next movie Dasara is all ready to hit the screens. On the occasion of the New Year, he promised to announce the details of his 30th movie. Keeping up his word, he dropped a small announcement glimpse and is all set to team up with our beautiful Sita Mrunal Thakur.



Nani shared the announcement glimpse of his 30th movie on his Twitter page and extended New year wishes to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "This year will be most special. Dasara will grab you and #Nani30 will hug you. Promise. Wish you all a very happy new year Here's the glimpse





@mrunal0801 @shouryuv @HeshamAWMusic @SJVarughese @editorpraveen @mohan8998 @drteegala9 #MurthyKalagara".

The poster showcased Nani with a small girl Kiara and even the colourful sky backdrop also made it worth watching. Going with the video, it starts off with Nani and the little girl discussing about his next project. She asks him to remove his beard and moustache for his next movie. Nani also shared the details of his new project and announced that he is teaming up with beautiful Mrunal Thakur for this family drama.

Nani 30 will be helmed by young filmmaker Shouryuv and is produced by Mohan Cherukuri(CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S under the Vyra Entertainments banner. Hesham Abdul Wahab will tune the songs while Praveen Anthony will handle the editing department.

Speaking about Nani's 29th movie, it is titled Dasara and is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.