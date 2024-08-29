Nazriya Nazim To Star in a Gripping Web Series Based on a True Crime

The Tamil web series industry is about to witness a thrilling crime drama titled Madras Murder, which is based on the infamous murder case of film journalist CL Lakshminathan that shocked the Madras Presidency in the 1940s. The story of this unsolved mystery has captured the attention of many, and now, it is being brought to life on screen with a talented cast and crew.

One of the most exciting aspects of the series is the involvement of popular Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim. Known for her exceptional performances in movies like Bangalore Days and Trance, Nazriya is set to play a pivotal role in this crime thriller. Reports suggest that she will portray a lawyer, adding a new dimension to her acting career.

Nazriya Nazim has a significant fan following in Tamil and Telugu cinema, and her involvement in Madras Murder is sure to draw attention from audiences across languages. Her last Telugu appearance in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ alongside Nani was well-received, and her role in this series is highly anticipated.

Alongside Nazriya, the web series features talented actors Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Nataraj Subramaniam in key roles. Shantanu is expected to play the lead hero, while Nataraj will be seen as a police officer. Their performances will be crucial in portraying the intense and gripping narrative of the series.

The series is produced by well-known Kollywood director AL Vijay, whose previous works include Tamil films like Thalaiva starring Vijay, Thalaivi with Kangana Ranaut, and Nanna featuring Vikram. His assistant, Surya Pratap, is set to direct Madras Murder, and expectations are high for this promising new talent.

Madras Murder will be streaming on the popular OTT platform SonyLIV, making it accessible to a wide audience. The series is being shot in Tamil but will also be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Currently, the web series is in the production phase, with shooting ongoing. The series is expected to release either in November or December, making it a perfect end-of-year treat for crime thriller enthusiasts. Given the historical significance of the case and the star-studded cast, Madras Murder is one of the most awaited web series of the year.

The series is based on the true story of CL Lakshminathan, a film journalist who was brutally murdered in 1944. The case shocked the entire Madras Presidency as prominent Tamil cinema figures, including actors Thyagaraja Bhagavatar and SN Krishnan, were accused of the crime. They, along with director Sriramulu Naidu, were arrested and faced a prolonged trial. Although Sriramulu Naidu was acquitted, Thyagaraja Bhagavatar and SN Krishnan were sentenced to prison but were later released by the High Court.