‘Only Murders In The Building Season 5’ review: A tedious whodunit that loses its spark

The once-charming Only Murders In The Building returns for its fifth season with all the trappings of star power but none of the soul that once made it special. The new season opens with the mysterious death of Lester, the Arconia’s long-serving doorman, followed by another killing linked to an underground casino run beneath the building. The premise, while promising, collapses under the weight of uninspired writing and dull execution.

Despite boasting a glittering ensemble cast—Renee Zellweger, Tea Leoni, Dianne Wiest, Christoph Waltz, and a promoted Meryl Streep—the show fails to make their presence count. Instead of reinvigorating the narrative, the overstuffed cast feels like a desperate attempt to cover up the lack of genuine intrigue. The trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short), once delightfully quirky,now seem stuck in repetitive loops of stale humor and forced banter.

The season’s biggest letdown lies in its sluggish pacing and weak mystery. The storyline surrounding a billionaire’s attempt to buy out the Arconia for a casino never quite clicks, and the murder investigation feels like an afterthought. Even the final reveal—touted as a big twist—lands with a thud, offering neither shock nor satisfaction.

Comedy, once the show’s strongest suit, is almost entirely absent. What remains is a hollow shell of what used to be a witty, character-driven romp. The banter feels tired, the chemistry forced, and the charm long evaporated.

By the time the finale rolls around, it’s hard to care who did it—or why. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 feels like a show running on fumes, more interested in star cameos than storytelling. Unless the creators find a way to recapture the spark, this series might have finally solved its own biggest mystery—how to kill all viewer interest.