Payal Rajput radiates charm; grabs attention

Actress Payal Rajput, who has been navigating a quieter phase in her career following the lukewarm response to Mangalavaaram, is staying active with a handful of projects in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. While she may not be headlining big-budget ventures currently, the actress is steadily making her presence felt in meaningful roles.

Recently, Payal caught attention with a series of candid photos shared on her social media. Sitting by a window bathed in soft light, she sports a relaxed and effortlessly stylish look — a blue top that subtly reveals a light blue bralette underneath.

With her hair left loose, minimal makeup, and a delicate golden chain adorning her neck, she completes the look barefoot, exuding a raw, natural charm that fans couldn’t get enough of.

On the work front, Payal is gearing up for her next release — Kirathaka, a Telugu crime thriller in which she stars opposite Aadi Sai Kumar.

The film is being helmed by director M. Veerabhadram and produced by Dr. Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under the Vision Cinemaas banner. Promising a gripping narrative packed with suspense and tension, Kirathaka is expected to be a key project for both its leads.

As Payal continues to pick roles that blend substance with screen appeal, her fans are hopeful that the upcoming thriller will mark a turning point and re-establish her presence in mainstream Telugu cinema.