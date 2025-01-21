Priyanka Chopra Visits Chilkur Balaji Temple, Hints at a New Journey

Hyderabad: Renowned actress Priyanka Chopra recently visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple, sparking speculation about her association with an upcoming Telugu film. Sharing photos from her visit on social media, Priyanka thanked Upasana Konidela for facilitating her darshan at the temple.

During her visit, Priyanka offered special prayers and received theertha prasadam from the temple priests. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “With the blessings of Sri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace, prosperity, and abundance in our hearts. God’s grace is infinite. Om Namo Narayana.”

Priyanka's visit has fueled rumors about her involvement in SSMB29, the highly anticipated film directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest that she traveled to Hyderabad from Los Angeles to discuss the project, although the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement.

Social media is abuzz with comments linking Priyanka’s “new journey” remark to the movie, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of her role as the leading lady. For now, her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple has added excitement to the ongoing speculation surrounding SSMB29.