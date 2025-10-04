‘Purushaha’ Completes Shoot – Introducing Pavan Kalyan as Hero Under Kalyan Productions

There’s no need to reiterate that content is king. Comedy films, in particular, have always been evergreen entertainers, and when such stories transport audiences into a fresh new world, they instantly become more engaging. In line with this, Kalyan Productions is coming up with a different comedy entertainer produced by Battula Koteshwar Rao.

The film, titled ‘Purushaha’, marks the debut of Pavan Kalyan as a hero on the Telugu silver screen. Produced on a grand scale by Battula Koteshwar Rao, the film is being directed by Veeru Ulavala, who earlier worked as an associate director for movies like Malli Raava, Jersey, and Masooda.

Alongside Pavan Kalyan, the film features Sapthagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar in lead roles, while well-known comedians like Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Ananth Sriram, Pammi Sai, and Mirchi Kiran are essaying entertaining characters. Adding to the glamour quotient are heroines Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer, with Gabi Rock and Anaira Gupta playing crucial roles.

The team recently wrapped up the final schedule with the shoot of a special song, marking the traditional pumpkin-breaking ceremony to signify completion of filming. With the shoot now wrapped, the unit has moved into post-production.

Though a debutant, the hero is said to have impressed the entire team with his performance. Producer Battula Koteshwar Rao, despite it being his very first venture, has mounted the project on a lavish scale without compromising on quality.

The makers will soon announce the release date after completing all formalities.

Cast : Pavan Kalyan, Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, Hasini Sudheer, Sri Sandhya, Gabi Rock, Anaira Gupta, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Pammi Sai, VTV Ganesh, and others.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Kalyan Productions

Producer: Battula Koteshwar Rao

Director: Veeru Ulavala

Music Director: Shravan Bharadwaj

Cinematography: Satish Muthyala

Editor: Koti

Art Director: Ravibabu Dondapati

Lyrics: Ananth Sriram

PRO: Sai Satish