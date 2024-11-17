‘Pushpa The Rule’ trailer launch event: Massive fan frenzy in Patna

The wait is finally over! In just a few hours, the highly anticipated theatrical trailer for Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s pan-India action thriller, Pushpa The Rule, will be unveiled at a grand event in Patna, Bihar. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the trailer’s launch, scheduled for 6:03 PM today at the iconic Gandhi Maidan.

The excitement is palpable as thousands of Allu Arjun's devoted fans have already started gathering at the venue, forming long queues in hopes of securing entry passes. The overwhelming turnout reflects the massive craze and hype surrounding Pushpa 2, especially in the northern regions. All eyes are now on the trailer, which is expected to amplify the already soaring anticipation for the film.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa The Rule promises to be a high-octane sequel, featuring Mollywood superstar Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by the acclaimed banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with a powerful soundtrack composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The action-packed sequel is set to hit theaters on December 5, marking a significant release in the pan-India cinema landscape. As fans gear up for the trailer reveal, the excitement is only set to multiply, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest hits of the year. Stay tuned for the trailer release this evening, as the Pushpa frenzy reaches new heights.



