‘Rakasa’ makers to kickstart promotions with teaser launch on March 1

Following the strong buzz generated by its announcement, Rakasa has officially entered its promotional phase. The makers have confirmed that the film’s first teaser will be unveiled on March 1, giving audiences their first structured look into the cinematic world being carefully crafted by the team. With the theatrical release locked for April 3, 2026, the countdown for the film’s arrival in cinemas has formally begun.

The teaser is expected to establish the film’s tone, visual identity, and intensity without revealing major plot details. The promotional strategy is being designed with restraint, focusing on building curiosity and engagement gradually rather than overexposing content early in the campaign. This measured approach reflects the film’s broader creative philosophy.

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the film blends horror, action, and comedy into a unified narrative structure. The project has completed principal photography and is currently in post-production, with work underway on editing, background score, and sound design to enhance its theatrical impact. The earlier title announcement glimpse, which crossed 1.8 million views on YouTube, generated strong digital traction and widened the film’s visibility across platforms.

Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika headline the cast, supported by a strong ensemble including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. The film is produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures, and presented by Z Studios.

With overseas rights acquired by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures and a rollout planned across 350+ international theatres, Rakasa is gearing up for a wide global release. As the teaser launch approaches, the film shifts from anticipation to momentum, positioning itself as one of the notable theatrical releases of 2026.