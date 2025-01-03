Ram Charan and Prabhas Camaraderie in Unstoppable with NBK Season 4

The excitement for today’s episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 is at an all-time high, thanks to the nostalgic and playful references in the promo. Fans were thrilled to hear Prabhas’s iconic “Orey Charanuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu” from a previous episode, now paired with Ram Charan’s endearing “Oy Darlinguuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu” in the latest teaser.

The episode promises a special surprise as Ram Charan is set to make a phone call to Prabhas during the show. This unexpected interaction between two of Tollywood’s biggest stars has fans buzzing with excitement.

The promo has sparked a wave of unique camaraderie between Ram Charan and Prabhas. With Balakrishna hosting and orchestrating these delightful moments, viewers can expect plenty of fun, laughter, and surprises in this highly anticipated episode.

Tune in at 7 PM to witness this epic moment on Aha.