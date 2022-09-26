Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay And His Team Are On A Mission To Save The Bridge

Today being the first day of Navratri, most of them started off their Durga pooja celebrations. During these nine days, people offer special poojas to Goddess Durga and also seek blessings by offering different types of prasadams. Even the makers of Tollywood and Bollywood movies are treating the netizens by sharing updates from their upcoming movies. Even the makers of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu film also shared the teaser and announced the release date on social media…



Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser of the Ram Setu movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Akshay also wrote, "राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide. @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha @actorsatyadev #AbhishekSharma @ivikramix @primevideoin #CapeOfGoodFilms @lyca_productions @abundantiaent #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @shikhaarif.sharma @vbfilmwala @zeemusiccompany @zeestudiosofficial MahaveerJain #AashishSingh".

Going with the teaser, it showcased how Akshay Kumar and his teammates Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a mission to save Ram Setu and that too with the time limit of 3 days. The glimpses of action sequences and beautiful views of Ram Setu also made the teaser worth watching.

A couple of hours ago, even Akshay shared a new poster on this special occasion and raised the expectations on the movie. Akshay looked with intense appeal with the background of Ram Setu and chase sequence in a boat. Akshay also wrote, "जुड़िए हमारे साथ और बनिए इस रोमांचक सफ़र का हिस्सा… राम सेतु की दुनिया भर में पहली झलक, आज दोपहर 12 बजे. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only In Theatres worldwide."

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev and glam doll Jacqueline Fernandez in the prominent roles.

Ram Setu will hit the screens on 25th October, 2022 and showcase us the unknown facts of the Ram Setu bridge!