Rana & Venkatesh Daggubati Return for Rana Naidu Season 2, Arjun Rampal Joins the Cast

Netflix has officially renewed Rana Naidu for a second season, bringing back the power-packed duo of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. The crime-action drama, which became a hit with audiences in its first season, will now see a new villain in Arjun Rampal, adding to the intensity of the story.

At the Next on Netflix event, the streaming platform released an announcement video teasing the high-stakes drama. Rana Naidu is seen gearing up for one last job to secure his family’s future, while his wife, played by Surveen Chawla, urges him to step away from the dangerous world of ‘fixing.’ Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati’s character, Naga Naidu, is expected to bring his own brand of chaos, making the father-son dynamic as explosive as ever.

The teaser also introduces Kriti Kharbanda as a new character, while Arjun Rampal makes his entry as a menacing antagonist, holding Rana hostage. The plot thickens as old rivalries and family tensions collide, setting the stage for an action-packed showdown.

Netflix India’s announcement video came with the caption, "Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat mamu, kyunki ye Rana Naidu ka style hai!" (Now the destruction begins, mamu, because this is Rana Naidu’s style!). Fans quickly reacted, with many excited to see Venkatesh and Rana share the screen again, while others looked forward to the showdown between Rana Daggubati and Arjun Rampal.

Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global shared his excitement about Season 2, revealing that work on the new season began immediately after Season 1’s release. He promised an even bigger scale, intense storytelling, and thrilling performances.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is the Indian adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. Apart from Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati, the ensemble cast includes Surveen Chawla, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Sushant Singh.

Rana Naidu Season 2 will stream on Netflix in 2025, though an exact release date is yet to be announced.



