Ravanasura: Preferring A Certificate to Preserve its Crime Thriller Elements

The makers of Ravanasura, starring Ravi Teja, have chosen to receive an A certificate for their film instead of making numerous cuts as recommended by the censor officials for a U/A certificate. The film, directed by Sudheer Varma and produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, is a crime thriller that includes spine-chilling scenes, making an A certificate a suitable choice.

The decision to avoid excessive cuts was made to maintain the flow of the film and avoid condensing the duration by 20 minutes. Ravanasura is set to release in theaters on the 7th of this month, and the makers have been aggressively promoting the film through teasers, trailers, and songs, generating a significant buzz among the audience. Stay tuned for more updates on the film's release and prospects.