Red Lorry Film Festival: A Celebration of Telugu Cinema in Hyderabad

March 21st to March 23rd, 2025: South Indian cinema, known for its rich storytelling and artistic excellence, is set to captivate audiences as the groundbreaking Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, makes its spectacular debut in Hyderabad from March 21st to 23rd, 2025 at Prasads Multiplex. This extraordinary celebration unveils a grand line-up of over 70 exceptional titles, showcasing the festival's passionate commitment to cinematic diversity and unparalleled quality. Movie enthusiasts will be treated to a dazzling array of global and Indian films, with a special spotlight on the vibrant world of Telugu cinema, offering everything from beloved classics that defined generations to cutting-edge contemporary masterpieces that push the boundaries of filmmaking.

The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is brought to you by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, empowering emerging artists through the transformative power of cinema.

As a tribute to some of the best of filmmaking, the film festival will feature dedicated categories such as ‘Timeless Tales’ and ‘Legacy Rewind’, each designed to offer cinephiles a nostalgic journey through the most influential films, some from South Indian cinema as well. The category’s lineup includes some of the most celebrated works from across the world and Indian cinema, offering a rare opportunity to experience these masterpieces on the big screen once again.

‘Mayabazar’ (1957), the legendary fantasy epic by K. V. Reddy, continues to be one of the most cherished films in Indian cinematic history, weaving mythology with mesmerising storytelling. Adding to this esteemed collection is ‘Missamma’ (1955), L. V. Prasad’s poignant yet humorous narrative that seamlessly blends social commentary with timeless entertainment, making it a treasured masterpiece for generations. Speaking about his father’s film, Ramesh Prasad said, "I remember watching my father meticulously craft each scene of Missamma, balancing religious harmony with romantic comedy in ways that were revolutionary for the 1950s. Seeing this cherished family legacy featured at Red Lorry Film Festival is a reminder that his intuitive understanding of human nature created characters that still appeal to new generations."

‘Pushpaka Vimana’ (1987) and ‘Aditya 369’ (1991) will spotlight the extensive line-up, paying tribute to the renowned director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao at the film festival. ‘Pushpaka Vimana’, the silent classic celebrated for its innovative storytelling and satirical undertones remains a cinematic feat that continues to inspire filmmakers. It stands as one of Indian cinema's boldest experiments - the silent black comedy masterpiece that broke new ground and at its core, delivered a scathing critique of socio-economic inequality in 1980s India. It follows an unemployed graduate, brilliantly portrayed by Kamal Haasan whose performance as the unnamed protagonist showcased his extraordinary versatility. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, shared, "When I conceptualised Pushpaka Vimana, I was struggling with my own questions about wealth and fulfilment. I deliberately stripped away dialogue to challenge myself as a storyteller and to capture the irony of 1980s India where educated youth faced crushing unemployment. Seeing this silent experiment still resonate decades later at Red Lorry Film Festival validates my belief that visual storytelling transcends language barriers."

‘Aditya 369’ (1991), a visionary sci-fi film featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohini, led the way for Indian science fiction with its time-travel narrative. Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose recent release ‘Daaku Maharaj’ performed phenomenally well at the box office, is often praised for his high-energy sequences and powerful dialogues. With the 1980s and 1990s being a period of exploration for him, ‘Aditya 369’ was a product of that urge to think beyond the usual. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao said, "Creating India's first major time travel narrative with Aditya 369 was a personal obsession that many thought would fail. I spent countless nights reading mythology, trying to merge scientific concepts with our rich cultural history. Watching audiences experience that sense of wonder we saw years ago, once again at Red Lorry Film Festival, makes me remember why we pushed our boundaries."

Rounding off this stellar lineup is 'Manmadhudu' (2002), a cult romantic comedy featuring Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre that continues to enchant audiences decades after its release. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar with music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is celebrated for its witty dialogue, charming performances and exploration of modern relationships through a traditional lens. About his role in Manmadhudu, Mr. Nagarjuna Akkineni went on to say, " I enjoyed playing Abhiram who has a quirky sense of humour in Manmadhudu. Every dialogue in the film has a deeper sense of meaning if you look into the layers. And that’s what turned it into a cult romantic comedy, which uplifts and makes people smile whenever they watch it. I am sure the film fans who are coming to the Red Lorry festival will enjoy this movie." Ms. Supriya Yarlagadda, Executive Director, Annapurna Studios stated, "Manmadhudu is a landmark film for us at Annapurna Studios. Making this film with layered characters and light-heartedness at every point makes it a film that people keep going back to smile. We are happy that Manmadhudu is being showcased at the Red Lorry Film Festival."

'KshanaKshanam' (1991) brings Ram Gopal Varma's visual wizardry to life in this thrilling escapade where a bank robbery accidentally entangles an ordinary woman with a charming thief. Sridevi delivers a captivating performance balancing vulnerability and resilience, while Daggubati Venkatesh's roguish charm creates irresistible on-screen chemistry. This 1991 classic redefined Telugu thrillers with its innovative cinematography, pulsating Ilaiyaraaja soundtrack and perfect blend of humour, romance and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

Capturing the spirit of youth, ‘Happy Days’ (2007) remains a nostalgic coming-of-age drama that beautifully encapsulates the essence of friendships and aspirations, starring Tamannah Bhatia, Varun Sandesh, Nikhil Siddhartha, Sonia Deepti and Kamalini Mukherjee. ‘Happy Days’ was Tamannah Bhatia’s big break into Telugu films and the start of a flourishing career in South Indian cinema.

'Chandamama' (2007), starring Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep Pallapolu, delivers a heartwarming tale of love and camaraderie. Set against a picturesque village backdrop, the film weaves together elements of romance, friendship and personal growth as the characters navigate life's unexpected challenges. Director Krishna Vamsi's nuanced storytelling brings depth to this memorable cinematic experience. Krishna Vamsi added, "The folklore, the community celebrations, the simple joys of a village that we see – I poured these deeply personal memories into every frame. Red Lorry Film Festival’s selection of this film feels like a validation of the authenticity that the story displayed and the legacy of my storytelling."

‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ (2017) with Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, is a gripping political thriller that explores the intricate dynamics of power, ambition and moral compromise. The film follows the journey of an ordinary man who enters politics and gradually transforms as he navigates the treacherous landscape of governance and authority. Cinematographer Venkat C. Dileep added, "My camera became Jogendra's conscience in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. I deliberately created a visual language as his moral compass deteriorated. Seeing our work appreciated at Red Lorry Film Festival validates the sleepless nights and creative risks we undertook."

Complementing the film screenings, the festival will feature exclusive masterclasses and panel discussions with renowned filmmakers and industry veterans who will offer insights into their craft and the evolution of Indian cinema.

As the international festival expands its cinematic universe, cinephiles can now purchase their passes exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at just Rs. 750/-. Don’t miss out on the chance to revel in the best of global cinema; mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic journey!