Samantha goes action mode in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ teaser

Varun Dhawan and Samantha team up for the Amazon Prime Video original series, "Citadel: Honey Bunny," directed by Raj and DK. Set in the universe of the popular American web series "Citadel," the much-anticipated teaser was released today.

The teaser features the song "Raat Baaki," which sets the tone perfectly and complements the stunning action sequences. Varun and Samantha showcase breathtaking stunts and a sizzling romantic chemistry. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in key roles.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny" will premiere on November 7. This is Raj and DK’s third web series, following "The Family Man" and "Farzi," and their second project with Samantha. The Russo Brothers, known for "Avengers: End Game," serve as executive producers for this Indian spin-off.