Samantha reveals her connection with New York

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a heartfelt note from the Independence Day Parade at New York and revealed that she started her career when she shot for her first film at The Big Apple.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared pictures of herself from the Independence Day Parade happening in New York. The actress was seen wearing this exquisite attire from Ritu Kumar making sure to turn all heads round.

Attaching them with a heartfelt and emotional note, Samantha expresses how the city of New York is extremely special for her. From shooting her first film there to now making headlines with everyone cheering for the actress, she has definitely come a long way and we couldn’t be more proud and happier.

“They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when u shot for my first film here. A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it, but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later.” she captioned the images.

Samantha made her acting debut in the Telugu romance film “Ye Maaya Chesave” in 2010. She was then seen in the films “Neethaane EnPonvasantham,”“Eega,”“Dookudu,”“Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu,”“AttarintikiDaredi,”“Kaththi,”“Theri,”“24,”“Mersal,”“Rangasthalam,”“Mahanati,”“Super Deluxe” and “Majili.”

Currently, the actress is taking a break from work as she is taking care of her health after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease myositis. On the work front, her film ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Devarakonda is all set to release next month.