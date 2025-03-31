Samantha’s debut production ‘Subham’ teaser unveiled

Samantha’s Tra La La Moving Pictures has officially unveiled the teaser for its debut production, ‘Subham’, a comedy-horror film set to deliver a thrilling laugh riot. With an engaging mix of humor, horror, and intrigue, the film promises to be a unique entertainer for audiences of all ages.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, ‘Subham’ brings a fresh approach to the genre with its relatable storyline and engaging performances. Adding to the film’s appeal is the fabulous music by Vivek Sagar, whose compositions perfectly set the tone for this summer release.





Sharing her excitement, Samantha expressed, “I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience everyone’s hard work. ‘Subham’ is a labor of love, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

With its perfect balance of thrills and comedy, ‘Subham’ is shaping up to be an unmissable family entertainer. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the film hits screens this summer!