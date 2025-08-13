Sandeep Reddy Vanga extends support to ‘Jigris;’ applauds film cast and crew

Acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for blockbusters like Arjun Reddy and Animal, has come forward to support the upcoming small-budget film Jigris. The director attended the teaser launch event as the chief guest to back the project, which is produced by his childhood friend Krishna Vodapalli.

Sharing his impressions, Vanga revealed that during a break in Animal’s shoot, Krishna had shown him some visuals from Jigris, which left a strong impact. “It’s rare these days to create contemporary comedy without profanity, but director Uppul Harish Reddy has done it wonderfully,” he said, also praising composer Kamran Sayed for music that perfectly complements the film’s tone. He added that three to four songs from the film will be released soon.

On a lighter note, Vanga said Krishna hadn’t told him about the production until it was underway because he might have discouraged him from making a film otherwise. “But when it comes to promoting a friend’s movie, I’m always ready,” he affirmed. He expressed confidence that Telugu audiences, who value quality storytelling, would embrace Jigris, regardless of its scale, if the content resonates.

Vanga also commended the team’s perseverance, noting the challenges they faced during shoots near the Goa-Maharashtra border, including being stopped by the police. “With such hard work and risk, success is bound to come,” he said, wishing the team well. He concluded by urging audiences to watch Jigris in theatres with friends and hinted at meeting again at the film’s success celebration.