Live
Just In
Selena Gomez takes social media break; here is the reason
Actress-singer Selena Gomez has announced she is taking a step back from social media amid the "violence and terror" in the world. Selena took to Instagram to share that she has been horrified in recent weeks by news headlines from across the globe and that she would be removing herself from social media for a while.
"I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she wrote in Instagram story.
"We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."
Selena is seemingly referencing the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas and reports that thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed in the conflict since early October.
According to Save the Children, more than 3,257 children have been killed in the three weeks since the fighting ramped up on October 7. In her Instagram story, Selena commented on her silence over the past few weeks, which has been noticed by fans.