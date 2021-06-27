Sharing screen with Manoj Bajpayee has been a true gift, says Shahab Ali

Shahab Ali is an Indian actor who has appeared in Bollywood films, web series, short films, and musical shows across the world. Some of his work includes "Kedarnath" (2018) and "The Family Man" (2019).

He also played the iconic role of Salim in Broadway Style Musical show "Mughal-E-Azam" directed by Feroz Abbas Khan (2017-present) and played the lead Role of Zangoora in India's first Broadway Style Bollywood Musical Show "Zangoora- The Gypsy Prince at Kingdom of Dreams".

Bollywood actor Shahab Ali who plays the main antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon Prime's web series "The Family Man" (Season 1 & 2) directed by Raj & DK has been in the news for his magnificent performance.

"The Family Man" has been the most-watched/streamed Indian show over the weekend. Sharing about his journey, Shahab shares, "It has been a journey full of highs and lows. I used to do plays in college. I had a scene in Kedarnath where I played the role of young Sushant's father. But things took a big turn after 'The Family Man' and I am grateful."

Shahab who has completed his 3 years acting training from National School of Drama, New Delhi (NSD) says It was a dream come true when he got to know that he will be the main antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Shahab said, "I used to idolize him during my training days. The experience of working with him has been a true gift and I have truly enjoyed every second spent in his presence. The experience was much greater than what I had expected. We developed a great bond after the first season. Sharing the screen space with him in this show is icing on the cake.

In season two, we had some great moments together. The best thing about acting with Manoj sir is that he improvises and plays around in the scene and yet stays in the boundary of the scene and the character. So, there is always an element of surprise without any fear of going off track.

And as a co-actor, this approach gave me great material to explore Sajid as well, especially in our scenes together."