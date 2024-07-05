Sonu Sood meets viral Hyderabadi food stall owner Kumari Aunty

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Fateh', recently visited Dasari Sai Kumari, popularly known as Kumari Aunty on social media, at her roadside food stall in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad.

Kumari Aunty gained fame on social media for running a food stall offering a variety of non-vegetarian delicacies.

Sonu took to social media and shared a video from their meeting, captioning it, “You are your only limit. Kumari aunty is a testament to the quiet strength and fierce resilience that resides in each woman. Let us support, celebrate, uplift, and empower these bearers of boundless strength by our words and actions.”

In the video, Sonu praised her, saying, “She is a self-made lady. When we talk about women empowerment, we talk about how everyone should work hard for families, and Kumari aunty is the best example.”

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, a cybercrime thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueliene Fernandez.

The film, blending action with suspense, is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.