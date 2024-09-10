Sri Simha about ‘Mathuvadalara 2:’ A bigger and better sequel

Sri Simhaabout ‘Mathuvadalara 2:’ A bigger and better sequelThe highly anticipated sequel to Madhu Vadalara, titled Mathuvadalara 2, is set to entertain audiences soon. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film features Satya in the lead role, with Sri SimhaKoduri as his sidekick, and Faria Abdullah as the heroine. Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and HemalathaPedamallu under Clap Entertainment and presented by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, the film has already created a significant buzz with its teaser. The release is slated for September 13.

In a recent press conference, Sri Simha shared insights about the making of Mathuvadalara 2, revealing how the characters have evolved. “The character styling and getups have changed. Now, we’re portraying them as agents of the ‘He’ team, with more action sequences compared to the first part,” he said.

Discussing the idea behind the sequel, Simha explained, “Cherry and I always wanted a sequel after the success of the first part. Director Ritesh began scripting last year, and this time, we’ll show how the delivery boys transitioned into agents.”

Despite the pressure of living up to the success of the original, Simha expressed confidence in the sequel. “The story came organically to Ritesh, so everything felt natural. All the credit goes to him,” he added.

One interesting strategy the team employed was keeping a low profile until the film was almost ready. “We wanted to serve it hot before the excitement dies down. It seems our strategy worked, looking at the current buzz,” Simha shared.

On the collaboration with Faria Abdullah, Simha said, “Faria is a perfect fit for fun characters, and she even wrote and choreographed a song for the movie. It’s been great for promotions.”

Fans can also expect more layers to the murder mystery and drug backdrop from the first part, along with experimental music. “The BGM was a hit in the first part, and we’re confident it will be just as impactful this time,” he noted.

With Mathuvadalara 2 shaping up to be a thrilling and entertaining sequel, fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere on September 12. The film promises a mix of fun, action, and excitement that will undoubtedly keep audiences engaged.



