Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ gears up for a gripping cinematic debut this September

Lionsgate has unveiled the intense second trailer for The Long Walk, an emotionally packed dystopian thriller adapted from Stephen King’s earliest written novel. Slated for a theatrical release on September 12, 2025, the film is helmed by The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay by JT Mollner. The upcoming feature promises to push both its characters and audience to their psychological limits.

Set in a bleak, totalitarian future America, The Long Walk centers on a brutal government-sanctioned walking contest where 100 teenage boys must maintain a continuous pace of three miles per hour — or face deadly consequences. Three warnings are all it takes to be permanently eliminated. Only one boy is allowed to survive, with the promise of receiving anything he desires for the rest of his life.

Leading the ensemble cast are Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, and Jordan Gonzalez. The film also features powerful supporting performances from Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. The trailer offers haunting imagery and raw, emotional beats, hinting at a journey that goes beyond physical endurance — into the realms of identity, morality, and societal control.

With themes of sacrifice, ambition, and resistance, The Long Walk looks set to be a standout release in 2025. Its potent mix of King’s storytelling, Lawrence’s dystopian vision, and a young, dynamic cast ensures a chilling yet deeply human cinematic experience that fans of speculative fiction won't want to miss.