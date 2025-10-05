Sudheer’s ‘Hilesso’powerful first look released

Popular TV star and actor Sudigali Sudheer, also known as Sudheer Anand, is gearing up for his next film titled Hilesso, directed by Prasanna Kumar Kota. The movie is being produced by Shiva Cherry and Ravi Kiran under the Vajra Varahi Cinemas banner, marking their first production venture. Hilesso is Sudheer Anand’s fifth film as a lead actor.

Set against a rural backdrop, the film will feature veteran actor Shivaji, known for his intense performance in Court, as the antagonist. The first look, unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra, showcases Sudheer in a divine yet fierce avatar, receiving an overwhelming response on social media.

The film also stars Natasha Singh and Naksh Sharan as the female leads, with Kannada actress Akshara Gowda playing a key role. Other notable cast members include Motta Rajendran, Getup Srinu, and BevaraDuhitaSharanya.

The young and talented technical team includes Anudeep Dev as the music composer, Sujatha Siddharth handling cinematography, Chota K Prasad as editor, and Brahma Kadali as production designer. Writer Chinta Srinivas has penned the script.