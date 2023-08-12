  • Menu
Tamannah to entertain with this murder mystery next

Tamannah to entertain with this murder mystery next
Tamannaah Bhatia is literally everywhere on social media currently. With two of her new movies "Jailer" and "Bholaa Shankar" released in one day gap,

Tamannaah Bhatia is literally everywhere on social media currently. With two of her new movies “Jailer” and “Bholaa Shankar” released in one day gap, here is an interesting update on her next project, “Aakhri Sach.” Billed to be a gripping action thriller, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will see Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role as a cop investigating a series of murders that have taken place in the same house.

‘Aakhri Sach’ is a web show based on the Burari deaths incident in Delhi. This incident also inspired the well-received Netflix documentary ‘House of Secrets.’ However, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is not a documentary; it incorporates fictional elements into the storyline. The cast of the show includes other notable actors such as Avishek Banerjee, Shivani Narang, Nikhil Nanda, Rahul Bagga, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra. The director of the movie is Robbie Grewal. The show is scheduled to premiere on August 25th on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

