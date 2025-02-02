Tanikella Bharani to lead crime thriller ‘Asura Samharam’

Veteran actor Tanikella Bharani is set to take center stage in the upcoming crime thriller Asura Samharam, a film that promises to deliver a gripping blend of suspense and drama. With crime, suspense, and thriller films continuing to captivate audiences, this project aims to bring a fresh narrative to the genre.

Produced under Sri Sai Tejo Celluloids by Sai Srimanth and Shabarish Boyella, Asura Samharam is presented by Sri Sai Pravarthika Boyella. Kishore Srikrishna, who has taken on the roles of writer and director, is set to craft a compelling story filled with intense moments.

Tanikella Bharani, known for his vast filmography spanning over 750 films, will portray a village detective, a unique and intriguing role that is expected to be a highlight of the film. Mithuna Priya will play a crucial role, adding depth to this rural crime drama.

With pre-production progressing rapidly, the film is set to commence shooting soon. The technical team includes cinematographer Baloo ABCD, music composer Kareem Abdul, editor Narendra Kumar, art director Dasharadh, and fight choreographer Bharat Kalahasti.With a strong team and a gripping storyline, Asura Samharam is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the crime thriller genre.