Thalapathy Vijay Real Life Love Story: The Kollywood Actor Married His Fan

Greetings are pouring in from all corners on social media for Kollywood actor and Thalapathy Vijay on the occasion of his marriage anniversary.

Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are celebrating their 21st marriage anniversary. If his fans are inquisitive to know how these two became life partners, here goes the Story. Vijay and Sangeetha's love story is a classic example to prove the saying that marriages are made in heaven. Joseph Vijay Chandrashekar is the real name of Vijay. Sangeetha hails from the UK. She is an ardent fan of Vijay and they first met in 1996.

Sangeetha used to fly down from London to Chennai to see Vijay who used to be busy with his shooting. One day after learning that she had come from the UK to see him, Vijay lovingly welcomed her and spoke to her for some time.

By that time, Vijay had established himself as a bankable actor and was busy working in a series of movies. Sangeetha had to make herculean efforts to meet Vijay in those days. Vijay was conquered by the love of this fan and soon they became thick friends. As the intimacy grew, Vijay introduced his family members to Sangeetha.

Vijay's family were very happy after meeting Sangeetha and decided to make her the daughter-in-law of their family. Sangeetha had no reason to decline their offer to get married to Vijay. Both the families of Vijay and Sangeetha met in London to discuss the marriage proposal and the couple stepped into married life on 25 August 1999.

The marriage was performed as per Hindu and Christian customs. One year after the marriage, Sangeetha gave birth to a son Jason Sanjay and the second child in 2005 whom they named as Divya Sasha. We wish this couple a very happy married life and many many years of togetherness.