The Lyrical Video Of 'Jai Balayya' Song From Veera Simha Reddy Elevated The Heroism Of The Ace Actor Balakrishna…

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor Balakrishna teamed up with young director Gopichand Malineni for a complete action entertainer 'Veera Simha Reddy'. The faction-back drop movies that elevated the mass heroism of the Nandamuri clan actor are still remaining as classics in Tollywood's kitty. Now, all his fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the movie and bring back the golden days of this 'Legend' actor. As promised the makers of Veera Simha Reddy movie, dropped the mass anthem "Jai Balayya…" on social media and created noise all over! The lyrical video is just awesome and made us go aww…



Along with the filmmaker Gopichand, even music director Thaman also shared the lyrical video and treated all the music buffs and NBK fans… Take a look!

Here is #JaiBalayyaMassAnthem Let's Celebrate Our #NBK gaaru Like Never Before 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#VeeraSimhaReddy1stSingle #VeeraSimhaaReddy Get Ur Earphones and Subwoofers Speakers 🔊 Our Mass Anthem for Our Dear #NBK gaaru is here 🔊🔥https://t.co/eHdQGKOo9f — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 25, 2022

Along with sharing the lyrical video, Thaman also wrote, "Here is #JaiBalayyaMassAnthem. Let's Celebrate Our #NBK gaaru Like Never Before. #VeeraSimhaReddy1stSingle #VeeraSimhaaReddy Get Ur Earphones and Subwoofers Speakers. Our Mass Anthem for Our Dear #NBK gaaru is here".

Going with the lyrical video, it is just awesome as Balakrishna is seen in a classy avatar and meeting people by waving his hands. Another big surprise is that Thaman also essayed a cameo role in the song and looked amazing wearing a white outfit and upped his look with over-sized gold ornaments! Singer Karrimullah did his best and as always Ramjogayya Sastry lyrics are top-notch! There is no need to mention about Thaman's composition as the song topped the playlists within minutes of its release!

Director Gopichand also wrote, "With all my Admiration towards the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna garu, Presenting you the First single of our #VeeraSimhaReddy #JaiBalayyaMassAnthem.

Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman is tuning the songs, Rishi Punjabi is working behind the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.