‘The Suspect’ review: Keeps you hooked

Murder mystery thrillers have always captivated audiences, and The Suspect is no exception. Directed by Radhakrishna and produced by Kiran Kumar, featuring Rushi Kiran, Shwetha, Roopa, Shiva Yadav, Rajitha, A.K. Prasad, and Mrunal in key roles, the film keeps viewers guessing until the very end. Released under the Temple Town Talkies banner, The Suspect hits theatres. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Pratyusha (Shirigilam Rupa) is found brutally murdered, and the case lands in the hands of Inspector Arjun (Rushi Kiran). Assisting him in the investigation are Sadashiva (Shiva Yadav) and his team. However, as Arjun delves deeper, every individual linked to the case becomes a potential suspect, including his own girlfriend, Meera (Shwetha). The mystery thickens as even his senior officer and close friends fall under suspicion. As Arjun races against time to uncover the truth, unexpected twists lead to a shocking revelation. Who killed Pratyusha? Why was she murdered? The answers unfold in a thrilling narrative.

Performances:

Newcomer Rushi Kiran delivers an impressive performance as Inspector Arjun, portraying the determination and intelligence of an investigative officer with conviction. His action sequences are commendable, adding authenticity to the character. Shwetha shines as Meera, balancing glamour with a homely appeal. Roopa, in the role of Pratyusha, leaves an impact despite limited screen time. Rajitha stands out as Lavanya, delivering a performance that adds emotional depth to the film. Shiva Yadav as Sadashiva and the rest of the supporting cast perform their roles convincingly, ensuring that each character adds value to the narrative.

Technicalities:

Director Radhakrishna has crafted a well-structured screenplay that keeps the audience engaged throughout. The murder investigation is layered with suspense, ensuring that viewers are constantly guessing the identity of the culprit. Cinematographer Raghavendra’s visuals enhance the film’s intensity, while Prajwal Krish’s gripping background score elevates the tension in crucial moments. The editing is crisp, maintaining a steady pace without unnecessary diversions. The production values are strong, ensuring a polished cinematic experience.

Analysis:

What makes The Suspect stand out is its ability to hold the audience's attention till the very end. The film presents multiple suspects, keeping viewers on edge as they attempt to solve the mystery alongside the protagonist. The unexpected twists, especially in the pre-climax, deliver an emotional impact, conveying a thought-provoking message about self-respect and the repercussions of bullying. The love track in the first half provides a brief respite before the film picks up momentum post-interval, leading to a thrilling conclusion. This crime thriller delivers a suspense-filled ride with engaging twists.

With its gripping narrative, well-executed suspense, and strong performances, The Suspect is a must-watch for crime thriller lovers. If you enjoy edge-of-the-seat mysteries, this one is worth your time!

Rating: 3/5