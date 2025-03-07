The Walking of a Nation review: Visual storytelling that crafts an authentic and compelling experience

After Freedom at Midnight, SonyLIV presents another hard-hitting historical drama with The Walking of a Nation, directed by Ram Madhvani. This web series explores one of the most infamous events in India's colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but with a bold perspective that intertwines it with a gripping conspiracy. Through courtroom drama and personal struggles, the series delves into the relentless pursuit of truth and justice. But does it successfully balance historical sensitivity with cinematic storytelling? Let’s find out.

Story

Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule, The Walking of a Nation presents the massacre not just as a tragic event but as part of a larger, calculated plan. The narrative follows lawyer Kantilal Sahni (played by Taaruk Raina) as he takes on the near-impossible task of proving that the massacre was premeditated rather than a mere act of military aggression. Alongside him are journalist Ali Allahbaksh, Hari Singh, and his wife Poonam—four friends whose lives are deeply intertwined with the unfolding events. Their investigation leads them into a web of fear and political manipulation, exposing sinister forces working both within and beyond British ranks.

By integrating courtroom battles with personal struggles, the series effectively portrays the fight for justice as not just a legal battle but an emotional and ideological war. The Hunter Commission Inquiry serves as the focal point, revealing hidden agendas, betrayals, and the sheer resilience of those who dared to challenge an empire.

Performances

Taaruk Raina delivers a compelling performance as Kantilal Sahni, portraying the lawyer’s unwavering determination with intensity and depth. Nikita Dutta as Poonam brings emotional weight to the narrative, making her character more than just a passive observer. Sahil Mehta and Ranjit Singh provide strong support, adding layers of camaraderie and conflict among the protagonists.

The British officers, played by Carl Wharton and Richard Bhakti Klein, exude the arrogance and menace that defined the colonial administration of the time. Their performances make the antagonistic forces feel more than just symbolic—they are terrifyingly real. The chemistry between the ensemble cast enhances the narrative, making each character’s struggle feel deeply personal and affecting.

Technicalities

Ram Madhvani, known for his meticulous direction in Neerja, once again delivers a visually arresting experience. The cinematography is haunting, capturing the chilling silence of Jallianwala Bagh and the tension-filled courtroom sequences with equal mastery. The colour palette shifts between warm hues in flashbacks and cold, stark tones in the present, subtly reinforcing the theme of a nation awakening from its trauma.

The editing is sharp, maintaining a gripping pace without compromising on emotional beats. The background score, though understated, heightens the gravity of pivotal moments, particularly during the massacre sequence and courtroom arguments. Production design is commendable, authentically recreating colonial-era India without excessive dramatization.

Analysis

What sets The Walking of a Nation apart from other historical dramas is its layered approach to storytelling. Rather than merely presenting the massacre as a tragic moment in history, it examines the event through the lens of political intrigue and legal repercussions. The courtroom drama adds an element of suspense, making it more than just a retelling of history, it becomes a revelation.

The series also succeeds in humanising its characters, ensuring that they are not just representations of historical figures but individuals with their own fears, aspirations, and moral dilemmas. Kantilal Sahni’s transformation from an idealistic lawyer to a relentless seeker of justice is particularly well-crafted.

However, at times, the pacing slightly falters, especially in the middle episodes, where the legal proceedings become overly detailed. Some subplots, while compelling, could have been streamlined to maintain narrative momentum. Yet, these minor flaws do not detract from the overall impact of the series.

With The Walking of a Nation, Ram Madhvani delivers an emotionally charged and thought-provoking historical drama. The blend of history, legal thriller, and personal storytelling makes it a gripping watch. Stellar performances, strong direction, and impressive technical execution ensure that the series resonates long after the credits roll.