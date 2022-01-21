These T-town films manage to hit 50-day mark amidst pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020 and 2021, mirroring its impacts across all arts sectors. Across the world and to varying degrees, cinemas and movie theaters have been closed, festivals have been cancelled or postponed, and film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely.



Due to cinemas and movie theaters closing, the global box office has dropped by billions of dollars, streaming has seen a significant increase in popularity and the stock of film exhibitors has also dropped dramatically. Many blockbusters originally scheduled to be released since mid-March 2020 have been postponed or canceled around the world, with film productions also halted. Some films have opted for OTT releases and are successful over there.

In this hectic pandemic, some films managed to hit the theatres and received huge applause from the audience and ran successfully in theatres. Here's the list of Tollywood films which crossed 50 days mark in theatres amidst pandemic.





Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo

The film comes from Allu Arjun and Trivikram combo and remained as a block-buster film. Though the film escaped pandemic effect, theatres were closed in 2020 when the film is running successfully. Somehow, this action drama managed to finish 50 days in 175 centers.





Krack

Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni joined hands for this cop entertainer and bagged huge success at box-office. After the first wave pandemic came to an end, "Krack" got released and pulled audience to the theatres.

Akhanda

The third outcome of Balakrishna and Boyapati combo "Akhanda" finished its 50 days mark on Thursday and still running successfully in theatres. Balakrishna's swag and Boyapati taking made people to shout in theatres The film finished 50 days in 104 centers.

Jathi Ratnalu

This comedy entertainer whelmed by Anudeep made people to laugh heart fully. The struggle of three village guys in Hyderabad and the performance of the trio, Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna helped the film to achieve 50 day mark in more than 50 centers.

Uppena

Debut director Buchibabu and actor Vaishnav Tej delivered a romantic entertainer "Uppena". The freshness in the story and actors performances made the film huge hit. Kriti Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi adds more flavor to the film. The film managed to hits 50 days in more than 100 theatres.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Anil Ravipudi showcased Mahesh Babu in a complete commercial avatar in this movie. This maovie was released in 2020 and managed to hit 50 days in 110 centers. This film remained as a feast to Mahesh Babu fans and movie audience.