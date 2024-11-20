Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Hindi Version to Re-Release on November 22

‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ the 2021 blockbuster that catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-India fame, is making a grand comeback to the big screen. The Hindi version of the film will re-release in theatres on November 22, giving fans a chance to relive the gripping saga of Pushpa Raj before the much-awaited sequel, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ hits cinemas on December 5.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ captured the intense journey of a laborer who climbs the ranks in the red sandalwood smuggling underworld. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the menacing Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the film delivered power-packed performances, electrifying action sequences, and memorable dialogues. Pushpa’s iconic line, "Pushpa naam sun ke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, wildfire hai," became a cultural phenomenon.

The Hindi re-release of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has sparked excitement among audiences eager to refresh the story before ‘Pushpa 2.’ While Telugu-speaking states are yet to confirm a re-release, the movie continues to enjoy global attention. In the USA, Prathyangira Cinemas orchestrated the film’s re-release on November 19, generating renewed interest and keeping the momentum alive for the sequel.

The trailer for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ launched at a grand event in Patna on November 17, hints at a high-stakes narrative. Pushpa’s empire expands internationally, while Inspector Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, emerges as a formidable antagonist. Fans were thrilled to hear Pushpa’s legendary dialogue delivered with even more intensity, teasing an action-packed showdown.

The sequel promises not just intense drama but also vibrant entertainment, with a glimpse of Sreeleela’s special dance number becoming a talking point. Fans can expect bigger action sequences, a gripping storyline, and high-voltage performances that will raise the stakes even higher.